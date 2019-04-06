  • search
    Over Rs 4 cr unaccounted cash seized from 3 places in Tamil Nadu

    By PTI
    Coimbatore, Apr 06: Unaccounted cash to the tune of over Rs 4 crore was seized during vehicle checks conducted by the flying squad in neighbouring Tirupur district and at two different locations here.

    Officials confiscated Rs 3.8 crore from a car at Karanampet in nearby Tirupur district.

    Representational Image

    Though the occupants claimed that the money was meant to be deposited in an ATM, there were no valid documents to support their claim, police said.

    In another case, Rs 56 lakh was seized from a vehicle near Sulur on the city outskirts. Officials said the money would be released once supporting documents are produced. In the third incident, garments worth Rs 30 lakh were seized from a van near Somanur here. As no supporting documents were produced, the items were seized, they added.

    PTI

    More COIMBATORE News

