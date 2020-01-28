  • search
    Obscene video: Wife of jailed petrol bunk employee seeks 'mercy killing'

    By PTI
    Coimbatore, Jan 28: The wife of a petrol bunk employee who shot a video of women co-workers changing to uniform, on Monday sought 'mercy killing' by the district administration, as her family was living in desperation and shame, following the detention of her husband.

    The woman arrived at the district Collectorate to submit a petition in this regard, claiming that the cases against her husband Manikandan and two others, including a Tamil TV channel reporter, were false and a fabricated by the management of the petrol bunk.

    It was she and Manikandan who exposed the video, which was taken by another employee after keeping a mobile camera in the dressing room and her husband broke the cell phone and destroyed the video, she said.

    The 30-year-old woman accused the management of taking revenge on them - both employees of the bunk - since they belonged to the Dalit community. Though the issue was settled, the video suddenly cropped up due to a conspiracy hatched by the management following which Manikandan and two others were behind the bars, even without taking his complaints, she said.

    Seeking stringent action against four top officials of the company, which owned the bunk, the woman sought the mercy-killing by the administration if it failed to act and release her husband after withdrawing the cases. On January 9, the three bunk workers were sent to jail on the charge of circulating the video of the women workers undressing to get into their uniforms.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 8:56 [IST]
