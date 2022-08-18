India
    Woman pours hot water on husband’s genitals suspecting an affair

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 18: In a bizarre incident in Tamil Nadu, a woman allegedly poured hot water on his husband's genitals because she suspected that he was having an affair with his office collegue. The 32-year-old man, who suffered burn injuries, was rushed to the hospital by neighbours and is undoing treatment.

    Woman pours hot water on husband’s genitals suspecting an affair
    Representational Image

    Thangaraj (32) from Pudupattu and Priya (29) have been married for seven years and have two daughters. Thangaraj works as a supervisor in a cellphone parts manufacturing plant. Reports stated that the couple was involved in several quarrels over Priya suspecting Thangaraj of having an affair with a woman at his workplace.

    On Tuesday, the couple had a fight after which Thangaraj went off to sleep. Priya, still upset, allegedly boiled water and threw it over Thangaraj's genitals.

    Neighbours, who heard Thangaraj veiling in pain took him to Walajapet Government hospital where he was admitted with 50% burn injuries to his genitals.

    Kaveripakkam Police have now filed a case against Sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code against Priya and initiated an investigation.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 12:37 [IST]
