  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What’s Tamil Nadu’s Amma Patrol project?

    By
    |

    Chennai 27 Aug 27: The Tamil Nadu government launched on Monday 40 'Amma' patrol vehicles to ensure the security of women and kids in public places.

    The pink and white patrol vehicles were purchased at a cost of Rs.7.50 crores and would be operated by All Women Police Stations. It is meant to provide ready response at crime scenes to women and children. Amma Patrol will ensure safety in public places like schools, colleges, malls, railway stations, bus stops, beaches, IT companies and places of worship.

    What’s Tamil Nadu’s Amma Patrol project?

    The Tamil Nadu government has undertaken the Amma Patrol initiative under the Centre's Special Women's Safety Programme in public spaces scheme. For this project Rs.425 crore was allocated to Chennai city with contribution from Union and State governments.

    #IsupportMaridhas: Twitterati reacts on Maridhas's ideology

    Chief Minister K Palaniswami flagged-off seven 'Amma Patrol Vehicles' at the Secretariat as part of this scheme on Monday. He also launched 201 'Body worn cameras' to be given to traffic department.

    The cameras will help police capture traffic violations and will record details like location, time etc.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu launched patrol women safety

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue