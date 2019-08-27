What’s Tamil Nadu’s Amma Patrol project?

Chennai 27 Aug 27: The Tamil Nadu government launched on Monday 40 'Amma' patrol vehicles to ensure the security of women and kids in public places.

The pink and white patrol vehicles were purchased at a cost of Rs.7.50 crores and would be operated by All Women Police Stations. It is meant to provide ready response at crime scenes to women and children. Amma Patrol will ensure safety in public places like schools, colleges, malls, railway stations, bus stops, beaches, IT companies and places of worship.

The Tamil Nadu government has undertaken the Amma Patrol initiative under the Centre's Special Women's Safety Programme in public spaces scheme. For this project Rs.425 crore was allocated to Chennai city with contribution from Union and State governments.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami flagged-off seven 'Amma Patrol Vehicles' at the Secretariat as part of this scheme on Monday. He also launched 201 'Body worn cameras' to be given to traffic department.

The cameras will help police capture traffic violations and will record details like location, time etc.