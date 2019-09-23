TNTEU B.Ed result 2019 soon on tnteu.ac.in

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 23: The TNTEU B.Ed result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was conducted in the months of May and June 2019. The results would be released in the online mode. Although there is no official confirmation efforts are being made to release the result either this week or in the first week of October 2019. The result once declared will be available on tnteu.ac.in.

How to check TNTEU B.Ed result 2019:

Go to tnteu.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout