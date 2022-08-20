TNSDC to Launch Skill Courses Under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme for Arts and Engineering Colleges in the State!

The scheme shall be launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin through an official conference in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) is all set to launch a skill-based course for the Arts and Engineering students in the state. This announcement was made by J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director of TNSDC via a press conference. Addressing the media, she said that, "the corporation will regulate these courses under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme".

As per her, several students take up skill courses to accentuate their skill set after finishing their degree programs. However, in order to save their precious time and make them industry ready, these courses shall be offered while they are in college. The primary objective of these skill courses is it will make the student ready with an updated skill set.

The corporation has also joined hands with a total of 150 industries active in the state. They will work together and TNMDC will conduct surveys from time to time to get a gist of the skill set that industries require. Accordingly, more courses shall be added and changes will be made to the existing ones.

The corporation is also thinking of offering portal access to the industries to make their hiring process direct and easy. This move is going to help the companies in recruiting staff from the state and not a single campus.

Addressing the media, she further said that the authoritative body has prepared the list of courses for both streams. As per that, courses based on Logistics and Interview Readiness, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Gaming and Animation, Fintech, Health, and Media and Journalism are suggested for Arts students.

Whereas, for engineering students, short-term courses based on Robotic Simulation in Manufacturing, IoT, Industry 4.0, Machine Learning and Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence shall be introduced. Talking about the availability of these, the MD said that these courses will be accessible on the official portal of Naan Mudhalavan after a formal announcement by CM M K Stalin.

As of now, a pilot project for this course has been done at Anna University. The college has made the electives under the Nan Mudhalvan compulsory. Similar changes will be made in the curriculum of the remaining semester and each is going to have credits. The corporation will then go through the success of this pilot project and only after this it will be introduced to other universities and courses.

Talking about the other projects of TNSDC, Ms Divya said that they are also working with Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) to create user-based content for both arts and engineering students in the entrepreneurship field.

