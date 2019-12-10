  • search
    TNPSC Group I Mains result 2019: Check oral test date

    Chennai, Dec 10: The TNPSC Group I Mains result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates who have qualified will have to appear for the oral test to be held from December 23 to 31 2019. The oral test would be held at the officer of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai, 600003.

    "The candidates whose Register Numbers are mentioned below have been provisionally admitted to the Oral Test for appointment by direct recruitment to the Posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination- I (Group - I Services) based on the results of the Main Written Examination conducted by the Commission on 12.07.2019 FN, 13.07.2019 FN & 14.07.2019 FN. The Oral Test will be held from 23/12/2019 to 31/12/2019 at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai-600 003."

    "The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates by post. The above details will be made available in the Commission's website and the candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail accordingly," the official notification reads. The results are available on http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/results/SEL_OT_G1_MWE_2K19_LIST.pdf.

    Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 8:25 [IST]
