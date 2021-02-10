TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Result 2021 declared: Main exam dates announced

YouTube
    Chennai, Feb 10: The TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam can now appear for the main examinations.

    TNPSC will conduct the Group 1 main exam on May 28, 29 and 30. "The candidates whose Register Numbers are mentioned below have been provisionally admitted to the Main Written Examination for appointment by direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services-i Examination (Group-i Services), 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, in the ratio of 1:50 based on the results of the Preliminary Examination conducted by the Commission on 03.01.2021 FN," a notification reads.

    "The Main Written Examination will be held on 28.05.2021, 29.05.2021, and 30.05.2021."

    "The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay ₹ 200/-(Rupees Two hundred only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed ) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from 16.02.2021 to 15.03.2021 (5.45 P.M.) in the e-seva centres run by TACTV. List of designated e-seva centres is available on the website," the notification also reads. The results are available on tnpsc.gov.in.

    Direct link to download TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Result 2021: https://tnpsc.gov.in/document/Certificateverification/SEL_GR_I_SERVICES_PUBL.pdf

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 9:21 [IST]
