India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    TNEA Rank List 2022 to be released today: Check last year’s cut-offs and rank list

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 16: The TNEA Rank List 2022 will be released soon by the Anna University. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for 2022 once released will be available on the official website.

    The TNEA Rank List 2022 is expected to be released today. The TNEA is a state-level counselling process conducted by the Anna University for the Government of Tamil Nadu.

    TNEA Rank List 2022 to be released today: Check last year’s cut-offs and rank list
    Representational Image

    This acts as a single window for students looking to secure admission to engineering colleges at the participating institutes, universities and colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu.

    TNEA 2022 registration: Direct link to applyTNEA 2022 registration: Direct link to apply

    While you wait for the rank list you could click on this link (https://cutoff.tneaonline.org) to check the previous years cut-offs and ranks. The TNEA Rank List 2022 once released will be available on tneaonline.org.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu rank

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X