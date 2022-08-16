TNEA Rank List 2022 to be released today: Check last year’s cut-offs and rank list

Chennai, Aug 16: The TNEA Rank List 2022 will be released soon by the Anna University. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for 2022 once released will be available on the official website.

The TNEA Rank List 2022 is expected to be released today. The TNEA is a state-level counselling process conducted by the Anna University for the Government of Tamil Nadu.

This acts as a single window for students looking to secure admission to engineering colleges at the participating institutes, universities and colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu.

TNEA 2022 registration: Direct link to apply

While you wait for the rank list you could click on this link (https://cutoff.tneaonline.org) to check the previous years cut-offs and ranks. The TNEA Rank List 2022 once released will be available on tneaonline.org.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:41 [IST]