    TN SSLC Class 10 Exam Result 2019: When and where to check

    Chennai, Apr 25: Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam results will be declared on April 29th. The results will be available for students on official website and candidates will be able to see their scores online using the registration numbers.

    TN SSLC Class 10 Exam Result 2019: When and where to check

    The students who appeared in the Class X annual board examination in the state of Tamil Nadu are advised to keep checking the official website of the TNDGE to get the latest update on the result declaration.

    Websites to Check TN SSLC Class 10 Board Exam Result 2019

    • tnresults.nic.in
    • dge.tn.nic.in
    • dge.tn.gov.in

    How to Check TN SSLC Class 10 Board Exam Result 2019?

    • Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.indge.tn.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
    • Click on the link stating TN SSC Result 2019, which will be displayed on the homepage online.
    • After clicking on the related link, you will be guided to a new page.
    • Enter your TN roll number as mentioned in the class 10 SSLC admit card.
    • Your TN SSC class 10 board exam result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen.
    • Download and take a print out
    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10:03 [IST]
