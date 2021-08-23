YouTube
    TN SSLC 10th Result 2021 Declared: How to download marksheet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 23: Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result has been released at 11 am today. Now, students can download the TN SSLC mark sheet on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    TN SSLC Results 2021: Direct link to download marksheet

    • Tnresults.nic.in

    • http://dge1.tn.nic.in/

    • http://dge2.tn.nic.in/

    • Dge.tn.gov.in

    • Results.gov.in

    TN SSLC 10th Result 2021: How to check

    • Go to official website of Tamil Nadu board tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
    • Click on 'SSLC Result 2021' link tab.
    • Fill in your registration number or roll number and date of birth and sumbit
    • Your TN SSLC 10th Result 2021 will be displayed
    • Save a copy of the mark sheet for future reference.

