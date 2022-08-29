TN: Police tell non-veg hotels to close for Ganesha festival, withdraw circular later

YouTube
    Chennai, Aug 29: The Shiva Kanchi police in Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu issued a circular asking restaurants selling meat near the Sankara Mutt to shut for two days due to Ganesh festival.

    The circular said that the order was issued to facilitate the smooth procession of Vijaynagar idols from September 2 and prevent untoward incidents. After receiving criticism from various quarters, the order was withdrawn.

    The circular was issued on August 25 by Inspector J Vinayagam. The order directed the biryani shops and other eateries serving meat to remain closed.

    The copy of the circular went viral on the social media and the netizens questioned the same. The Inspector however said that he had never issued such a circular and it was a case of miscommunication and the issue is being sorted out.

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 11:35 [IST]
    X