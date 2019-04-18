TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019 to be declared tomorrow by 9.30 am

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, Apr 18: The TN HSE result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The confirmed date for the results to be released is April 19 2019. The results are expected by 9.30 am on April 19.

In the 2018 exams the overall pass percentage was 91.1. Last year there were 8,60,434 candidates who appeared for the exams. This year too around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations. The results once declared will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

How to download TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019:

Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in or examresults.net

or or or Click on the results link

You will be re-directed to a new page

Log in using your registration number

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Chennai Central Fact Check ELECTORS 13,16,603 6,53,358 MALE

6,62,925 FEMALE

320 TRANSGENDER + More Details