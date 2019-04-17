Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019 to be declared on April 19 at this time
Chennai
Chennai, Apr 17: The TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019 will be declared on April 19. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The confirmed date for the results to be released is April 19 2019. The results are expected by 9.30 am on April 19.
In the 2018 exams the overall pass percentage was 91.1. Last year there were 8,60,434 candidates who appeared for the exams. This year too around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations. The results once declared will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
How to download TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019:
- Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in or examresults.net
- Click on the results link
- You will be re-directed to a new page
- Log in using your registration number
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
