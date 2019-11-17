  • search
    TN Forest Watcher Result 2019: Endurance test in 1:3 ratio

    Chennai, No 17: The Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    TN Forest Watcher Result 2019: Endurance test in 1:3 ratio

    The exam was conducted from October 4 to October 6 2019. Those candidates who are selected will have to appear for the Certificate Verification/Physical Standards Verification/Endurance Test which is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2019 at Vandaloor Zoo, Chennai - 600048.

    A total of 54 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment. The notice reads, "based on the online examination, the eligible (successful) candidates will be called for appearing in certificate verification, physical standards verification and endurance Test in 1:3 ratio for final selection." The result is available on www.forests.tn.gov.in.

    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
