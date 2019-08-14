TANCET 2019 rank list, counselling schedule released: How to check

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Aug 14: The TANCET 2019 rank list, counselling schedule has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The rank list and counselling schedule have been released by the Directorate of Technical Education and Directorate of Collegiate Eduction for admissions to MBA and MCA courses. Those who cleared the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test are eligible for counselling.

The counselling for MBA begins on August 21 and for MCA it is August 17 2019. For MCA, a total of 1,528 candidates have been called, while for MBA it is 6,504.

Candidates will have to pay a Fee of Rs 5,300 and for SC/ST or SC-A category, it would be Rss 1,150. The results will be available on gct.ac.in and tn-mbamca.com.

TANCET 2019 rank list, counselling schedule: How to check:

Go to tn-mbamca.com

Enter required details

Submit

Check rank

Check counselling schedule

Apply for counselling

Make payment

Download

Take a printout