    TANCA rank list 2019 today: Check full counselling schedule

    Chennai, Aug 22: The TANCA rank list 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    TANCA rank list 2019 today: Check full counselling schedule

    According to the schedule, the rank list will be declared today. The rank lists will be released based on the GATE and TANCET marks of the candidates. Seats will be allocated following the rule of reservation of the government of Tamil Nadu.

    TANCA rank list 2019: Full counselling schedule:

    Publication of rank order: Aug 22 2019

    Counselling for GATE: August 27 2019

    Counselling for Differently Abled Persons under TANCET category: Aug 27, 2019

    Counselling for TANCET category: Aug 28 2019 to Aug 30 2019

    SCA to SC counselling: Aug 30 2019 in the afternoon.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
