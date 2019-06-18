  • search
    Tamil Nadu to form monitoring committee to address water crisis

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, June 17: With acute water shortage prevailing in the state, the Tamil Nadu government will set up a monitoring committee to take up water supply related issues, Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani said on Monday.

    He chaired a review meeting along with senior government officials to study the steps need to address the water crisis.

    Representational Image

    Talking to reporters later, Velumani said he has directed officials to form a monitoring committee led by a senior officer who will visit every street in each zone and ensure water supply.

    He said water supply has been stepped up from the earlier 450 MLD (million litre per day) to current 525 MLD and it will be continued till the onset of monsoon.

    October-November is the monsoon season in Tamil Nadu.

    Velumani said the government was providing water supply and other related issues were being addressed "simultaneously".

    He rejected reports that some IT companies were directing its employees to work from home due to the water shortage, saying it was a routine practice by companies to ask their employees to work from home.

    "If some IT companies are facing water supply issued from private water tankers, we are ready to solve them," he said.

