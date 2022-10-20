Tamil Nadu: Light to moderate rain in the next few days

YouTube
    Chennai, Oct 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain for the next few days in Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area.

    Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Salem, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, the weather-monitoring agency said.

    A man covers himself with a plastic sheets as he rides bicycle amid rains.PTI Photo

    It also said that in many parts, there are chances of isolated thunderstorm with lightning. "Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood extending up to 3.1 Km above mean sea level, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression by 22nd October morning over Central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours," the statement from the IMD read.

    As far as Chennai weather is concerned, the IMD predicts moderate rain with thunderstorm for the next two days. "Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 33-34˚C and 26˚C respectively," it added.

    Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Bengaluru, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert in the city.

    weather india meteorological department tamil nadu

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 11:26 [IST]
    X