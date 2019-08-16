Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Service Exam answer key: Raise objection by this date

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Aug 16: The Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Service Exam answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held on August 10 for the selection of Junior Engineers and Junior Architect posts.

"Representations if any challenging the tentative answer keys shall be submitted only in online mode within 7 days. Representations made online after 21st August 2019, 5.45 PM will also receive no attention," an official notification reads.

The written exam comprises 500 marks and those who qualify will be called for the interview. The final merit will be calculated out fo 570 marks and the result will be declared in October 2019.