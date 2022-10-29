Rishab Shetty with 'Kantara' team meets Rajinikanth

YouTube
    Chennai, Oct 29: Days after praising Kannada blockbuster "Kantara", superstar Rajinikanth met the film's director and star, Rishab Shetty, at his residence here.

    Shetty, also the writer of "Kantara", visited Rajinikanth's home along with producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films.

    Superstar Rajinikanth met the film's director and star, Rishab Shetty

    "Moments to treasure for life for the #HombaleFilms #Kantara team. With #noneother than the #Thalaiva himself. Thank you @rajinikanth sir for your precious time," read a post by the official Twitter handle of Hombale Films.

    Shetty also thanked Rajinikanth for meeting the film's team.

    "Thank you @rajinikanth sir. We are always grateful for your appreciation of our movie #Kantara" the actor tweeted.

    The Kannada period action thriller, which released countrywide on September 30, is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows a Kambala champion, played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali.

    Rajinikanth had recently praised the movie on Twitter as a "masterpiece".

    "The unknown is more than the known no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema," the superstar had tweeted.

    X