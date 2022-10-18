AIADMK dispute: OPS sits on Dy Oppn Leader's chair as EPS skips first day of TN Assembly Session

Power cut in Chennai today: See list of affected areas

Chennai, Oct 18: A few areas will be hit by power supply on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, as per the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

The TANGEDCO is carrying out routine maintenance work due to which some areas might be affected with power cut between 9 am to 2 pm.

However, the power supply is likely to be restored if the authorities finish off the works as per their plans.

Affected Areas

The MC Road, Thoppai Street, Adam Street, Athan Road, BC Press Road, MS Kovil, Robinson Park, Pizzchandi Lane, Panaimara Thotti, East Madha Street, West Madha Street and Marlyadoss Street Meenatchiamma Pettai will face power outages today in In Royapuram.

The electricity department carries out maintenance works on a regular basis. Last week, at least four days the capital city witnessed power cut issues in several areas.

