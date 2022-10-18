YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Power cut in Chennai today: See list of affected areas

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 18: A few areas will be hit by power supply on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, as per the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

    The TANGEDCO is carrying out routine maintenance work due to which some areas might be affected with power cut between 9 am to 2 pm.

    Power cut in Chennai today: See list of affected areas

    However, the power supply is likely to be restored if the authorities finish off the works as per their plans.

    In Andhra, power staff to not use mobiles during work hours from Oct 1In Andhra, power staff to not use mobiles during work hours from Oct 1

    Affected Areas

    The MC Road, Thoppai Street, Adam Street, Athan Road, BC Press Road, MS Kovil, Robinson Park, Pizzchandi Lane, Panaimara Thotti, East Madha Street, West Madha Street and Marlyadoss Street Meenatchiamma Pettai will face power outages today in In Royapuram.

    The electricity department carries out maintenance works on a regular basis. Last week, at least four days the capital city witnessed power cut issues in several areas.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    power crisis chennai

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X