Power cut in Chennai on Nov 10: These areas will be affected

Chennai, Nov 10: Several parts in Chennai will be affected by power cuts as the the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) will be carrying out routine maintenance work.

Many areas in the Tamil Nadu's capital will witness power outage between 9 am and 2 pm. The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area, according to TANGEDCO.

Here are the areas that will be affected by power cuts in Chennai today (November 10):

Taramani School road, Government Hospital, Corporation office and surrounding areas in IT Corridor will experience power outage.

Virugambakkam, Indira Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi street, Periyar nagar, Kannagi Street, MGR street Valasaravakkam, Kesavarthini, Chowdry nagar main road, Bethaniya nagar, Part of Arcot Road surrounding areas in KK NAGAR.

Ram nagar 7, 8, 10, 11, 2 street, Vijiya nagar 3, 4 & 5 street, Rosi flat, Bye pass main road and surrounding areas in Velachery.

Paper Mills Road, Rajabather street, Madhavaram High Road, School road part, Subramanian road part and surrounding areas in Perambur.

MC Road, Thoppai street, Adam street, Athan road, BC Press road, MS Kovil, Robinson park, pizzchandi lane, panaimara thotti, East madha street, west madha street and Marlyadoss street Meenatchiamma pettai in Anna Park (Royapuram).

Vanuvampet, Saraswathi nagar area, AG colony, Nethaji colony, Kallki nagar, Andal nagar Extn. and MGR Nagar in Guindy.

Royapuram Anna Park, MC Road, M.C Road, Cemetry road, Venkatachalam street, Mosque street, Andiappa Mudali street, Adam Street, Meenakshi Amman Pettai, Veerasamy street, Veluyuthapandian street, Bajana Koil Street and Nallappa Vathiyar Street in Vyasarpadi.

