'Ponniyin Selvan' 1st week box office collection: Mani Ratnam's film ends 7-day business on high note

Chennai, Oct 06: Mani Ratnam's ambitious film 'Ponniyin Selvan' has emerged victorious at the worldwide box office. The movie, which was released on September 30 to positive reviews, has made a record-breaking business in the first week.

Released in five languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi), the multi-starrer has done exceedingly well in Tamil Nadu. The movie has breached into Rs 100-crore club in its home territory alone while the worldwide collection is said to be above Rs 300 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, the film has got overwhelming response from the cine-goers as they have considered it to be the "pride" of the state. The movie has been getting repeat audience which has translated into huge business.

'Ponniyin Selvan' had collected Rs 25+ crore on the first day in Tamil Nadu and over Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office. However, the makers claimed that the flick made over Rs 80 crore on the first day. In the first weekend, the movie minted Rs 214.2 crore at the worldwide box office while raking in Rs about Rs 75 crore in its home territory.

It did gigantic business in the US where it grossed Rs 37 crore in the first weekend (includes premieres).

'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' is a historical film based on Kalki's novel of the same name. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha among others.

