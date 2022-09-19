Plan to smuggle PDS rice worth Rs 27 lakh foiled, 174 people arrested: TN govt

Chennai

pti-PTI

Chennai, Sep 19: Attempt to smuggle over 4,000 quintals of Public Distribution System rice, worth about Rs 27 lakh was thwarted and 174 persons were arrested in this connection, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday.

As part of efforts aimed at prevention of PDS rice smuggling, 4,813 quintals of rice were seized in a week (September 5 to 11), an official release here said, adding the rice is valued at Rs 27.21 lakh.

As many as 54 vehicles involved in attempts to smuggle rice were seized and 174 persons involved in it were arrested. Steps are also being taken to place habitual offenders under preventive detention under the Prevention of Black marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980.