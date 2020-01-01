Periyar University Result 2019 date and time

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 01: The Periyar University Result 2019 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The candidates can expect the result anytime after 11 am today. Periyar University was established on September 17, 1997. Periyar University imparts higher education through three modes, viz., through its Departments of Study and Research, the affiliated Colleges and Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). The University has 28 departments and 101 affiliated colleges. The result once declared will be available on periyaruniversity.ac.in.

How to check Periyar University Result 2019:

Go to periyaruniversity.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout