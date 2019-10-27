Nurse Jobs: Apply online for TN MRB ANM & Village Health Nurse jobs; 1,234 TN nurse job openings

Chennai, Oct 27: TN MRB nurse job openings have been announced and the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board or TN MRB online application for 1200 TN nurse job openings is out on the official website. These TN MRB nurse vacancies are for Village Health Nurse/Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Posts and the lat date apply online is November 13, 2019.

TN MRB online application and official TN MRB notification for VHN, ANM (Village Health Nurse / Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) vacancies have been activated on Tamil Nadu MRB's official website.

For details of these TN nurse job openings, visit official site www.mrb.tn.gov.in and refer TN MRB notification 17/MRB/2019. The application fee is Rs 375 and for reserved categories, it is Rs 350. Download TN MRB official notification for nurse jobs in pdf from the link given below.

TN MRB recruitment 2019 nurse jobs notification download link: Click Here

There are 1234 vacancies of Village Health Nurse/ANM posts. TN MRB will select the candidates based on the marks scored in their academic and technical qualification. These TN Govt jobs are only for women candidates.

How to apply for TN MRB nurse vacancies:

Visit www.mrb.tn.gov.in

On the Home Page, click "Online Registration ".

This will open the On-Line Application form.

Please ensure that you have carefully read all the instructions in the official notification.

Select the name of the post of Village Health Nurse/ Auxiliary Nurse Midwife.

You will need scanned copy of colour photograph and scanned copy of the signature.

Follow the instruction and fill-up the form.

Submit