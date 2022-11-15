No respite for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry yet, heavy rain alert till Nov 19

'Medicine can also be studied in Tamil medium!' - CM Stalin's efforts are getting a growing response

oi-Nitesh Jha

Chennai, Nov 15: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may receive heavy rainfall for the next four days till November 19, according to the warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. The alert also placed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on yellow alert.

Following the rains, schools in the Mayiladuthurai district have been closed today as well. The schools in the district were closed on Monday too due to water logging caused by heavy rainfall over the weekend.

A six-year-old girl in Mayiladuthurai's Sirkali area died on Sunday after drowning in a water-logged irrigation canal, reported India Today.

Chief minister MK Stalin visited Mayiladuthurai to inspect the damage and instructed relief works to be carried out for all those affected in Sirkazhi, Tharangampadi taluks of Mayiladuthurai.

CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas; More rains in store for Chennai

The continuous heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu has caused water-logging and overflowing of dams in a few districts. The dams in Coimbatore were overflowing on Monday due to the continuous inflow of water into them.

Moreover, parts of Andhra Pradesh also received rainfall over the weekend and on Monday. Nellore and Tirupati and other regions also received rainfall which caused water logging in Nellore district.

The Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 16. South Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to have light to moderate rains for the next two days, as per the forecast.

Following the warning, the fishermen were warned not to go into the sea along and off the south Andhra Pradesh, North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and the adjoining southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 12:47 [IST]