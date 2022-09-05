YouTube
    MK Stalin Launches Pudhumai Penn Scheme for Girl Students of the State

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Pudhumai Penn Scheme today in Chennai. Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Delhi was also present at the inauguration ceremony held in Bharathi college for women. The scheme is a special initiative by the Tamil Nadu government toward supporting women in higher education.

    With the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, every girl who has been a student of government school from class 6 to 12 will be eligible for financial assistance. As per this, girls who wish to pursue higher education will be eligible to get INR 1000 per month until they complete their course. The meaning of Pudhumai Penn Scheme in English is modern women.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
    Briefing the press, CM lauded the scheme and said that it is going to shorten the gap in the state's literacy ratio of men and women. This scheme will help in accelerating educational growth and will bring out a more educated women population. Additionally, it is also going to help in reducing child marriages that are prevalent in some parts of the state. With this scheme, the state government aims to make women more strong and more independent.

    Apart from the scheme, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also inaugurated around fifteen model schools and twenty-six schools of excellence in the state. He lauded the state government's vision for launching the "Pudhumai Penn" scheme. He further said that MK Stalin visited Delhi in April to see the functioning of model schools and the mohalla clinic. He was amazed that the government has managed to launch the school in a time span of six months.

    As per reports, the Pudhumai Penn Scheme is going to benefit around six lakh girls in the state who are qualified to take up higher learning courses. In order to ensure, the smooth functioning of the scheme, the government allocated ₹698 crores in the 2022-23 Budget for the scheme.

    m k stalin tamil nadu arvind kejriwal tn growth

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 16:19 [IST]
