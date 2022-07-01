YouTube
    MK Stalin flags off 14 mobile forensic labs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Jul 01: To facilitate preliminary examination at the scene of crime, as many as 14 mobile forensic labs were launched and the vehicles were flagged off here on Friday by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

    The Chief Minister lauded the department for getting the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) international certification for its main lab here.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
    The mobile vans, custom built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.92 crore for use by the Forensic Sciences Department was flagged off at the Secretariat by Stalin.

    The mobile vans have been built with requisite amenities and equipment to facilitate preliminary examination at the scene of crime, an official release said.

    The vehicles would be used in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tirupur police commissionerates. It would also be utilised in police districts of Vellore, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Madurai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur.

    mk stalin forensic tamil nadu

    Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 17:01 [IST]
    X