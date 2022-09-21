MK Stalin Announces ₹838 Crore Fund Allotted to take care of Disabled People!

As per the report, at least 31 schemes have been implemented designed to benefit disabled people.

MK Stalin attended the fourth conference for the rights of people with disabilities. In the conference, the CM shared that the state government has allotted INR 838 crores for welfare schemes meant for disabled and handicapped.

He further shared that the government is keen to develop schemes such that the disabled citizens of the state do not neglect. Explaining it further he said, that around 790 government buildings in the state have been audited. This has been done to make them handicapped-friendly. The total expenditure for doing this costed around INR 4.7 crores to the state government.

Additionally, the state government has also released vacancies for Group A and B officers in different departments. The Tamil Nadu government has notified 559 vacancies in group A and 1056 vacancies in Group B.

Schemes Active in the State

At present, Tamil Nadu is home to around 31 schemes that work for those who are physically challenged. These schemes have been implemented at the grass root level ensuring every citizen is benefited. Go through the section below to know about the same.

Unique Identity card for Persons with Disabilities.

Maintenance Grant for persons Mentally Retarded (Intellectual Disability)

Maintenance Allowance for Persons affected by Muscular Dystrophy

A bank loan for self-employment

Loan for self-employment by district cooperative banks through National Handicapped Finance Development Corporation (NHFDC)

Bank loan under the scheme of the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme

Scholarship for Differently Abled students of class 9 to 12.

Free bus fare for physically challenged

Marriage grant for Differently Abled persons

Honorable Chief minister's Health Insurance Card to the Differently Abled Families without any Income Limitations.

Modular Artificial Limb (Upper Limb and Lower Limb Prosthetic Appliances) under honorable Chief minister's Health Insurance scheme.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 15:06 [IST]