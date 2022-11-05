Why is the DMK continuing to oppose the imposition of Hindi? - 50 years of struggle and the truth!

Madras HC permits RSS to conduct rallies at 44 places in Tamil Nadu

Chennai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Nov 05: The Madras high court on Friday permitted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang (RSS) to conduct rallies and public meetings in 44 places on November 6 across Tamil Nadu, excluding six places in Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Kanniyakumari districts.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders on disposing of a batch of petitions filed by the RSS functionaries accusing the state police of not permitting the route marches in 47 places despite the court on September 30, permitted the organisation to hold the procession in 50 places as reported by news agency PTI.

The report contained the FIRs registered in some places more than a decade ago, that too on the reports published in newspapers and magazines, based on certain outfits, the judge pointed out.

"I do not find any material for the denial of permission to hold the rally in all the 47 places," the judge said.

The judge, however, said that the rally cannot be allowed to be taken out at six places in the State, where the situation is not conducive. The six places are: Coimbatore, Mettupalayam and Pollachi (Coimbatore dt), Palladam in Tiruppur district, Arumanai in Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil.

The RSS sought permission to hold the events in 50 places across the state.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 9:40 [IST]