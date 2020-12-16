Authorities start to release water from key Chennai reservoir as storage gets almost full

How to download TNUSRB Police Constable answer key

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 16: The TNUSRB Police Constable answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Any dispute/objection in Questions / Answers with documentary proof should be sent by post to Inspector General of Police / Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Egmore, Chennai-8, on or before December 23, 2020, 1800 Hrs.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website and download their answer keys. Below we are providing you with the website and the steps on how to download the answer keys. The TNUSRB Police Constable answer key is available on tnusrbonline.org.

How to download TNUSRB Police Constable answer key:

Go to tnusrbonline.org

Clock on the TNUSRB Police constable answer key notification

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter required details

Submit

View answer keys

Download

Take a printout