How to check TNDTE Result 2019 for August Exam

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Nov 12: The TNDTE Result 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education had not released any official notification regarding the declaration of the result. Students were expecting that the result would be declared on October 30, 2019. However now the update suggests that the result could be declared before the end of this month.

It may be recalled that the results were to be declared on October 11, 2019. However the same was postponed and no official reason was given. There were also unconfirmed reports that the results may get further delayed and released only in November. The result is expected either by this week or in the second week of November. The results once declared will be available on tndte.gov.in.

How to check TNDTE Result 2019 for August exam:

Go to tndte.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout