EDII, Chennai to Organised a Webinar on Export Import Procedures & Documentation!

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Candidates willing to register for the program should be aged more than 18 years and must have passed class 10th. However, those who are already in the export business are also eligible to enroll.

Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai is all set to host a webinar on Export Import Procedures & Documentation. The major idea for hosting this webinar is to offer complete guidance and the basic skills helpful to accelerate the Export-Import business.

The webinar will be held from August 24 to 26, 2022 for a duration of two hours from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The venue of this webinar is EDII, Parthasarathy Koil Street, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ekkaduthangal, Chennai - 600 032.

Candidates who have completed 18 years of age and have completed matriculation are eligible for registration. However, those who are already having an export business are also eligible to apply for this program.

The press that was released has highlighted the vision for conducting the webinar. As per that, India as a country has a very high potential when it comes to export business. The reason for this is that the size of the businesses in the country has been increasing rapidly.

The candidates participating in this webinar will be taught the basics of licensing procedures, International trade, identifying potential products for exports, processing and negotiating an export order, International marketing rules, insight into importers and markets, and product classification with its harmonised system codes.

Apart from this, the candidates will also get to learn about the topics such as the foreign trade policy of India, export finance, Incentives for exporters and export promotion schemes through this training programme. Those who are already working in the export field in a small or large capacity can also enroll in this programme.

The candidates can complete their pre-registration formalities at the following address. Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Parthasarathy Koil Street, Chennai-600032. Also, anyone facing any issue while doing registration can contact the authorities on 8668102600, 9444557654 044-22252081/22252082 from Monday to Friday between 10 am to 05.45 pm. The official press release has not stated any registration or application fee hence it is not applicable.

The state government of Tamil Nadu is very keen on its export policy. The reason for this is that the state contributes 11.5% of the total exports in the country with Chennai leading the districts. However, the state government is willing to become the number one state in exports. Hence, it has taken several steps to uplift its export domain.

Earlier this year, the government signed an MOU worth INR 2120.54 crores for uplifting its MSME in the export business. Additionally, the government plans to reach a target of $ 100 billion in export value by 2030. It is for this, that CM M K Stalin released a handbook on Tamil Nadu Exports Promotion Policy.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 14:26 [IST]