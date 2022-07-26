YouTube
    DMK's unique programme: Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at doorstep)

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, July 26: MK Stalin's DMK government, which has many programmes exclusively for students, including free breakfast scheme, has a unique project called - Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at Doorstep).

    It addresses the learning gap that arose among students due to the closure of schools during the pandemic-imposed lockdowns.

    DMKs unique programme: Illam Thedi Kalvi
    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    It was launched on a pilot project basis in 12 districts of the State. Based on the outcome, the project for Classes 1 to 8 students of government schools would be expanded to the remaining districts, the DMK government said.

    Initially, it was planned to be launched for two weeks in Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli and Villupuram districts.

    The project is set to be implemented for a period of six months to impart educational skills among the children who have been missing their classes since the lockdown was imposed from March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

    The scheme would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore from this fiscal with participation of teachers, volunteers, NGOs and educationists.

    "This will be made a people's movement with the participation of parents, public, volunteers and teachers," an official press release said.

    Those keen on joining the cause of education could contact the School Education Department online at: illamthedikalvi.tnschools.gov.in.

    School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi flagged off the campaign vehicle related to the educational project.

    X