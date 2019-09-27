  • search
Trending Mehul Choksi Karnataka by-polls Chandrayaan-2
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download TN Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman exam result 2019

    By
    |

    Chennai, Sep 27: The TN Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to download TN Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman exam result 2019

    The exam was conducted on August 25 2019 at the various centres in Tamil Nadu. The TNUSRB also released the cut off marks on its official website. The results are available on tnusrbonline.org.

    How to check TN Police Constable result 2019:

    • Go to tnusrbonline.org
    • Click on common recruitment
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 6:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue