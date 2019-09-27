Direct link to download TN Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman exam result 2019

Chennai

Chennai, Sep 27: The TN Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on August 25 2019 at the various centres in Tamil Nadu. The TNUSRB also released the cut off marks on its official website. The results are available on tnusrbonline.org.

How to check TN Police Constable result 2019:

Go to tnusrbonline.org

Click on common recruitment

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout