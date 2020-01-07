Direct link to check Periyar University Results 2019

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 07: The Periyar University Result 2019 has been declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Periyar University was established on September 17, 1997. Periyar University imparts higher education through three modes, viz., through its Departments of Study and Research, the affiliated Colleges and Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). The University has 28 departments and 101 affiliated colleges. The result is available on periyaruniversity.ac.in.

How to check Periyar University Result 2019:

Go to periyaruniversity.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout