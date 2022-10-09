Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Launch date, time, live streaming details, contestants' list

YouTube
    Chennai, Oct 09: The sixth season of Kamal Haasan-hosted 'Bigg Boss Tamil' will take off on Sunday. The contestants of different walks of life and fields are entering the house.

    Date, Launch Timing & Live Streaming Details

    The Kamal Haasan-hosted show will be aired from Sunday at 6 pm. It will be telecast on Vijay TV. It will be streamed on the channel's official website and app - Disney + Hotstar. Netizens can also watch the reality show on Jio TV app.

    If they are using Tata Sky and have subscription for Vijay TV, you can watch the show live on Tata Sky website and app for free.

    Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants with photosBigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants with photos

    Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestants' List

    It is reported that Rachitha Mahalakshmi is entering the house. If true, she will the biggest name to take part in 'Bigg Boss Tamil' this season. In addition to her, Mohammed Azeem, Manikandan (actress Aishwarya Rajesh Brother), Ayesha and Shanthi Arvind from TV background are entering 'Bigg Boss Tamil' 6 house.

    Asal Kolar (Independent Musician), Ram Ramasamy (Cricketer), TikTok & Youtube fame GP Muthu, Dhanalakshmi (TikToker), Shivin Ganesan (Model, Transgender), Robert (Choreographer), Sherina (Model) Nivashini (Model), Janani (Srilankan TikToker), Aaryan Dinesh (Playback Singer), Amudhavanan (Vijay TV), Maheshwari (VJ), Kathiravan (VJ), Vikraman (VJ) and Quincy (Model/Actress) are said to be taking part in Kamal Haasan's show.

    The first season of 'Bigg Boss Tamil' was aired in 2017. Since then, the show has continued to increase its popularity.

    The contestants will be locked inside for 100 odd days and they are completely disconnected from the outside world without newspapers, clock, mobile phones, etc.

    X