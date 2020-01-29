Anna University Result 2019 latest update on date

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 29: The Anna University Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Over 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the Madras University exam 2019 that was held in November and December. We are preparing the results and it will be declared before January 31 2020, officials confirmed. Further officials said that the result would be declared in the morning half by around 11 am. The results once declared will be available on unom.ac.in.

How to check Anna University Result 2019:

Go to unom.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout