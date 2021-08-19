5 kg Ganja seized in TN, Peddler arrested

President Ram Nath Kovind to arrive in Chennai today; Five tier security cover, 5,000 cops deployed

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 19: A Ganja peddler was arrested in Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai by the railway police.

After the information to the railway police that ganja was smuggled through trains which arrives to Chennai M.G.R.railway station the alert was made by the railway police department were indulged in security check up in Chennai.

A special train Howrah express from Vizag to Chennai arrived today morning by 2:30 to Chennai.

After the suspicious act from the young man the security officers who were in the platform investigated him .

During the course of investigation the railway police learnt that 5 kgs of ganja were smuggled by the 26-year-old Ajith from Thambaram.

The railway police are investigating from where this ganja was brought and to whom it has disturbed in Chennai.

Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 16:38 [IST]