Keep youself updated with latestChandigarh News
Woman pushed off train for resisting molestation dies
Chandigarh
Chandigarh, Sep 03: A 32-year-old woman died allegedly after she was pushed off a moving passenger train by a man who tried to molest her near Haryana's Tohana station in Fatehabad, officials said on Friday.
The incident took place in the presence of the woman's nine-year-old son, they said.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman had boarded the passenger train from near Lakhan Majra in Rohtak to travel to Tohana.
Pvt school principal held on molestation charges in Amethi
The incident took place on Thursday night, a GRP official said.
Comments
Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:38 [IST]