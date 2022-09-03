YouTube
    Woman pushed off train for resisting molestation dies

    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 03: A 32-year-old woman died allegedly after she was pushed off a moving passenger train by a man who tried to molest her near Haryana's Tohana station in Fatehabad, officials said on Friday.

    The incident took place in the presence of the woman's nine-year-old son, they said.

    Representational Image

    The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman had boarded the passenger train from near Lakhan Majra in Rohtak to travel to Tohana.

    The incident took place on Thursday night, a GRP official said.

    woman molestation death haryana

    Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:38 [IST]
