Gujarat, Maha are new sea routes for drug smuggling, says Punjab police

In first 5 months of FY23, Punjab logs 23% growth in GST revenue

Haryana: Woman pushed off train after failed rape attempt in Fatehbad

Woman pushed off train for resisting molestation dies

Chandigarh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chandigarh, Sep 03: A 32-year-old woman died allegedly after she was pushed off a moving passenger train by a man who tried to molest her near Haryana's Tohana station in Fatehabad, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in the presence of the woman's nine-year-old son, they said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman had boarded the passenger train from near Lakhan Majra in Rohtak to travel to Tohana.

Pvt school principal held on molestation charges in Amethi

The incident took place on Thursday night, a GRP official said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:38 [IST]