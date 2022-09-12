YouTube
    Viral video of Punjab woman with drug overdose leads to probe, arrests

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amritsar, Sep 12: Not all viral videos are about fun, rare facts and animals. Some can even lead to changes, investigations and even arrests. Causing a similar effect, a video of a woman in Punjab struggling to stand allegedly due to drug overdose caught the attention of the netizens and led to police investigation as well.

    In the now viral clip, the woman in question could be seen is in near unconsciousness state and was struggling to move. The incident is reported from the Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency.

    The area is notorious for issues with drug abuse and addicts, and so the viral video caught everyone's attention. Maqboolpura has often hit headlines over drug abuse and the local administration have carried out many drives to create awareness about the affects of drugs in the Sikh holy city, but it has failed, a report in NDTV claimed.

    After the clip went viral, the Maqboolpura police conducted raids in the locality and recovered narcotic substances from three people. Also, 12 people have been detained over suspicious activities while recovering Rs 21,960 of drug money. Reportedly, the police also seized five vehicles suspected to be stolen from the area.

    Amritsar East MLA Jeevanjot Kaur said that the cops have started investigating the case.

    Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 15:06 [IST]
    X