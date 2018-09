Ludhiana, Sep 13: Two school-going students died while another was injured on Thursday when a vehicle hit their motorbike in the rear end on GT bypass in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Police Commissioner Ludhiana Sukhchain Singh Gill said the deceased, Jagdish and Purshotam, were aged around 16 years.

Ankit suffered injuries in the accident and was admitted in the local hospital, Gill said. The driver of the commercial vehicle was arrested, he said.

PTI