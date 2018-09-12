Punjab: Sikh holy book found torn in Bathinda

Bathinda, Sep 12: A few pages of Sikh holy book 'Gutka Sahib' were found scattered outside a house in village Ram Nagar here on Wednesday, the police said.

The house belonged to Sukhdev Singh, a farmer, they said. When the police were informed, Inspector General M F Farooqi and Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh rushed to the spot, they added.

Investigation revealed that the pages had been torn by Singh's mentally-challenged granddaughter, the police said.

Farooqi said a medical examination of the girl was being conducted.

PTI