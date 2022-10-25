Punjab CM Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak

Chandigarh

pti-PTI

Chandigarh, Oct 25: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and expressed hope that under his leadership, the relations between the UK and Punjab will become stronger.

Recommended Video

Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles, give first address as UK PM | Liz Truss exits | Oneindia News*News

“This news received on the night of Diwali added to the joy and excitement of Diwali…From me and entire Punjab, congratulations to @RishiSunak for being elected Prime Minister of UK and hope that under your leadership, the relations between the UK and Punjab will be stronger,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

Proud of him: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Sunak will take charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday. He was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.