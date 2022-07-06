PSEB Class 10 result 2022 link now active: Check your results

Chandigarh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chandigarh, July 06: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) PSEB Class 10 result 2022 link has been activiated. The same is present in the official website.

On Tuesday the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the PSEB Class 10 result 2022.

This year the Class 10 and Class 12 PSEB exams were conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Term 1 result has already been declared. The PSEB Class 10 result term 2 2022 once declared will be available on pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com.

How to check PSEB Class 10 result 2022:

Go to pseb.ac.in , punjab.indiaresults.com

, Click on the result link

Enter required details such as roll number, date of birth

Enter

View your results

Download your results

Do not forget to take a printout

Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 11:49 [IST]