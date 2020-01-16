Man confesses to murder on live tv programme like ‘Joker's’ Arthur

Chandigarh

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chandigarh, Jan 16: In a horrific confession a man revealed of killing a woman friend on New Year's eve at a hotel in Chandigarh on a live tv programme.

He was later, arrested from a television studio after he confessed to the crime while on air, police said on Thursday.

This true incident of Chandigarh has a resemblance with the climax of a recent famous Hollywood movie 'Joker', where the protagonist Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) confessed on a live tv programme about the murders he has committed.

The accused, Maninder Singh, was wanted by the police for allegedly killing Sarabjit Kaur (27), a nurse at a private hospital in Mohali on New Year's eve.

On Tuesday, Singh appeared at the office of regional television and confessed his involvement in killing Kaur following which the police rushed to the studio and arrested him when the programme was being telecast live, police said.

Out on bail, 31-year-old Singh is already convicted in a 2010 murder in Haryana's Karnal, police said.

Reportedly the accused, Singh confessed during an interview on a television programme that he had killed Kaur as well as another woman in 2010. The TV management informed police, who barged into the studio and arrested him.

According to the initial investigation by the police, it is revealed that Singh wanted to marry Kaur but his family was against their inter-caste marriage so they decided to go for court marriage.

Singh claimed Kaur was ready to marry him, but later he came to know that she was in touch with another man. Police said Singh had strangled Kaur and later slit her throat with a knife in the hotel room.