    Man burns alive wife, in-laws and his two minor stepchildren

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Oct 18: Upset over his wife's refusal to return home from her parents' place, a 30-year-old man allegedly burnt the woman and four members of her family alive while they were asleep, police said on Tuesday.

    Paramjit Kaur and her two minor children from a previous marriage had been living with her parents in Punjab's Jalandhar district for five-six months, they said.

    Kuldeep Singh wanted Paramjit to return to his house in Ludhiana's Khurshedpur village but she refused to go back as Kuldeep used to allegedly beat her and the kids up, the police said.

    Late Monday night, Kuldeep and two of his accomplishes doused all five victims with petrol as they were sleeping and set them on fire, Jalandhar (Rural) Superintendent of Police Satbjit Singh said over the phone.

    The victims were identified as Paramjit Kaur, her father Surjan Singh, mother Jogindero, and her two kids Arshdeep (8) and Anmol (5), the official said.

    A search operation is underway to nab the accused, the police said, adding that a murder case has been registered.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 16:27 [IST]
    X