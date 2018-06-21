Khattar urges BJP workers to inform people of party’s achievements

Eyeing the Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly polls next year, senior BJP leader and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the party's farmer, women and minority wings to inform people about the governments' achievements and encourage them to avail the benefits.

He said all Morchas of the party would hold programmes at their level to take all public welfare schemes of the government to the people.

They would also provide feedback about the problems being faced by the people, Khattar told the representatives of the state BJP's Kisan, Mahila and Alpsankhyak (Minority) Morchas in a joint meeting held here today

According to a party release, he said the state government has set up Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran for doubling the income of farmers, under which, all the departments concerned would work in synergy to resolve the problems being faced by farmers.

"Merely increasing the prices of the produce would not double the income of the farmers. The priority is to reduce the costs and double the profits.

"Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana', all risks of farmers have been covered. Haryana is the first state in the country to have launched 'Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana', to ensure risk-free farming," Khattar said.

Asserting that various schemes were being run for the welfare of girls and women, the chief minister said sanitary napkins would soon be made available for school girls and women falling under below poverty level.

Khattar also informed about the outlines of programmes organized by the Morchas in past and to be organised in the next three months.

Kisan Morcha President Sanjay Singh Bhatti said they would also launch tree plantation drive and visit villages to inform farmers about various welfare schemes.

President of Mahila Morcha Nirmal Beragi said they would launch 'Ujjawala Chai Abhiyan', under which, they would meet the women beneficiary of Ujjawala scheme and hold discussions with them over a cup of tea.

The Mahila Morcha suggested holding of health check up of women once in every three months.

